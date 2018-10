Local police are increasing patrols at Seattle-area synagogues Saturday after a gunman opened fire at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, killing several people.

Bellevue and Seattle police departments are stepping up their presence and patrols, as are other departments around the country.

“Anytime there are acts of directed at any faith-based organizations, we make an active decision to increase our patrols and visibility,” said SPD spokesman Sgt. Sean Whitcomb.