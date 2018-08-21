Thousands of Muslims from Puget Sound gathered at the Washington State Convention and Trade Center to celebrate Eid al-Adha, one of the most important festivals in the Islamic calendar.
Eid al-Adha, or The Feast of Sacrifice, is one of the most important festivals in the Islamic calendar. On Tuesday, thousands of Muslim people from around the Seattle area gathered at the Washington State Convention and Trade Center to celebrate the occasion, partaking in prayer service and meeting with friends and family.