A century-old Seattle maker of heavy equipment has been fined $2 million for 175 safety violations that included extreme noise, airborne chemicals and missed crane inspections, the state Department of Labor & Industries announced.

The Young Corp. filed a notice of appeal, L&I said. The company, based in the Sodo neighborhood, has its Meltec Foundry on Harbor Island and Nordick Manufacturing machine shop in Woodinville. It began in 1902 as Young Iron Works to supply the Northwest logging industry, and it diversified into heavy tools such as clamshell scoops and hydraulic cylinders.

State inspections of all three sites were triggered by confidential complaints from a worker, L&I said in a Thursday news release.

Inspections in November and December identified 28 crane-safety hazards, the state said. The firm went three years without crane inspections, and some operators were unqualified, L&I alleges.

The agency said its own inspectors snapped photos of a welder lacking eye protection because his face shield was up, molten metal pouring while one of four workers in the vicinity lacked a face shield, a respirator covered in dried paint droplets, and a food refrigerator in a welding area.

“The number and gravity of the hazards is staggering, one of the worst cases I’ve ever seen,” said a statement by Craig Blackwood, assistant director for L&I’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health. “They had safety meetings where they talked about and documented the hazards, but they never took any action. We’re imposing significant penalties so workers’ lives are not put at risk again.”

L&I’s nine citation notices tallied 31 willful serious violations, seven willful general violations, 94 serious violations and more than 40 general violations, the agency said. Serious violations are defined as those where hazards could cause injury or death.

Industrial safety penalties can be reduced when an employer remedies one or more hazards, but L&I didn’t describe whether Young has done so, and didn’t produce the full investigative file Friday.

Company officials didn’t reply to a call Friday requesting comment. An attorney filed nine letters of appeal on Young’s behalf, using standard language calling L&I’s citations “unjust, unlawful and unsupported by the facts.”

The $2 million citation is among the highest in state history. Fine revenue goes into a relief fund for families of people who die at work, the agency said.

A fire in 2015 injured one worker and one Seattle firefighter at the Young Corp.’s Meltec foundry, and a blaze there in 1992 caused $3 million to $5 million in damage.