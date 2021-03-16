Despite a cooler-than-usual start to Tuesday morning, with overnight temperatures that plummeted into the low 20s in the South Sound, we’re going to have two glorious, sun-filled, blue-skied days today and Wednesday when highs could reach near 60 degrees in Seattle.

Welcome to Tuesday! Chilly start to the day but plenty of sunshine ahead! #wawx pic.twitter.com/GO2NsBAx8F — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) March 16, 2021

But don’t be fooled into thinking spring is here a tad early or that the sun is here to stay.

By Thursday, we’ll be back to our more typical rainy, showery, blustery weather, which will last through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service of Seattle, and perhaps nix plans to dance naked around a fire on the equinox.

The vernal equinox this year occurs right around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Weather service meteorologist Jacob DeFlitch said we are likely to see steady, possibly heavy, rain on Thursday with perhaps some blustery winds overnight into Friday and showers through the weekend.

It won’t be overly cold those days, but it will be wet, he said.

Enjoy the sun when it’s out, but don’t count on it for the season, he said.

Spring is notoriously fickle, and we’ll see nice days mixed with rainy ones until, oh, about July.

“We are not in a dry pattern whatsoever yet,” he said.