With below-freezing temperatures and snow possible this week, local governments and agencies are offering warming shelters. Here’s where to go if you need to escape from the cold.

King County: Compass Housing Alliance at 210 Alaskan Way S. in downtown Seattle will be open overnight from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. through Friday, the King County Regional Homelessness Authority said.

Pierce County: There are more than two dozen overnight shelters available in the Tacoma and Puyallup areas. Phone calls are encouraged prior to arrival as some shelters may have no current beds available and may have a waitlist.

Snohomish County: About a half-dozen shelters will be open. Here’s what to know about intake hours. Calling beforehand for availability and more details is encouraged.