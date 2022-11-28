With below-freezing temperatures and snow possible this week, local governments and agencies are offering warming shelters. Here’s where to go if you need to escape from the cold.
King County: Compass Housing Alliance at 210 Alaskan Way S. in downtown Seattle will be open overnight from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. through Friday, the King County Regional Homelessness Authority said.
Pierce County: There are more than two dozen overnight shelters available in the Tacoma and Puyallup areas. Phone calls are encouraged prior to arrival as some shelters may have no current beds available and may have a waitlist.
- The Loft at 1424 Tacoma Ave. S. in Tacoma. Open 24×7. Call 253-328-6127.
- Adams Street Family Shelter. Open 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. every day. Call 253-383-4493 ext.1500 or email info@trm.org for location, hours and more details.
- Bethlehem Baptist Family Shelter at 4818 East Portland Ave. in Tacoma. Open 3 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every day. Call 253-475-4173 or email BBCShelter@outlook.com.
- FOB Hope’s Veteran’s Village at 82nd and Pacific Avenue. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.
- Forging Paths Community – Mitigation Site at 3561 Pacific Ave. in Tacoma. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day. Call 253-383-4493.
- Give Me a Chance Family Shelter – Altheimer Memorial Church at 1121 South Altheimer St. in Tacoma. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day. Call 253-754-1049 or email altheimerc@comcast.net for more information.
- Harbor Hope Center at 3781 Rosedale St. N.W. in Gig Harbor. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. Call 844-841-1954.
- Helping Hand House Emergency Shelter in Puyallup area. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 253-307-2274.
- Holy Rosary Temporary Shelter at 504 South 30th St. in Tacoma. Open 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. every day. Call 253-383-4493 ext. 1107.
- LIHI at South 69th and Proctor. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day. Call 425-295-5421.
- LIHI Aspen Court at 8620 South Hosmer St. in Tacoma. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day. Call 253-302-4587.
- LIHI Village at 602 North Orchard St. in Tacoma. Open at 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. every day. Call 206-496-2749.
- Nativity House Shelter at 702 South 14th St. in Tacoma. Day shelter is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.; overnight shelter is open from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. every day. Call 253-502-2780.
- Next Chapter Pregnant and Single Mother Shelter at 7031 Pacific Ave. in Tacoma. Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. Call 253-475-5516.
- Open Hearth in Puyallup area. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. Call 253-307-2274.
- Puyallup Tribe Tiny House Village at 2027 East Wright Ave. in Tacoma. Opens 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.
- Roosevelt Barracks Crisis Residential Center at 1301 Orting Kapowsin Highway East in Orting. Open 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day. Call 253-263-0735.
- Shiloh Emergency Shelter at 1211 South I St. in Tacoma. Open 1 to 5 p.m. every day. Call 253-503-1022.
- Stability Site at 1423 Puyallup Ave. in Tacoma. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day. Call 253-307-7517.
- Tacoma Salvation Army at 1501 Sixth Ave. in Tacoma. Family shelter is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. For single adults, the shelter is open from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday to Wednesday; shelter open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Call 253-572-8452.
- Tacoma Rescue Mission Men’s Shelter at 425 South Tacoma Way in Tacoma. Sign ups for beds open at 3:30 p.m. Guest roll call is at 6:30 p.m. Night shelter is open 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. every day. Call 253-383-4493 ext. 1106 or email info@trm.org.
- Tacoma Rescue Mission Women’s Shelter at 425 South Tacoma Way in Tacoma. Signups for beds open at 6:30 p.m. Guest roll call is at 8 p.m. Open 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. every day. Call 253-383-4493 ext. 1183 or email info@trm.org.
- The Beacon Center Young Adult Shelter at 415 South 13th St. in Tacoma. Day shelter is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday. Night shelter is open at 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 8 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Monday and Wednesday; and 9 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Snohomish County: About a half-dozen shelters will be open. Here’s what to know about intake hours. Calling beforehand for availability and more details is encouraged.
- South County Cold Weather Shelter is open and transportation to the shelter is provided. Call 206-743-9843 for more details and availability. Van pickups and check ins are from 7 to 7:30 p.m. for most of the week. Pickups and check in are from 9 to 9:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.
- Monroe Cold Weather Shelter at 1012 West Main St. Intake open from 8 to 10 p.m. Call 425-535-0000.
- Snohomish Cold Weather Shelter at 2010 Avenue B. Intake open from 8 to 10 p.m. Call 425-535-0000.
- Marysville Cold Weather Shelter at 7215 51 Ave. N.E. Intake open from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Call 425-686-9272.
- Everett Cold Weather Shelter at 1616 Pacific Ave. Intake open from 8 to 10 p.m. Call 425-740-2550.
- Everett Family Cold Weather Shelter at 5126 South 2nd Ave. Intake open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Email speterson@egmission.org.
