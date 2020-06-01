A weekend of protests in the Seattle area that drew thousands to condemn the treatment of Black people by police left some cities reeling, some facing massive cleanups and others still in a declared state of emergency.

The protests, across the Northwest and the nation, were sparked by last week’s death of George Floyd, a Black man who died after being pinned to the ground by the knee of a Minneapolis police officer for several minutes.

Auburn’s mayor declared a state of emergency after looting occurred at multiple retail locations Sunday night. An eight-hour curfew went into place at 11 p.m., the city said in a post on its Facebook page.

EMERGENCY CURFEW NOW IN PLACEMayor Nancy Backus has declared a state of emergency for the city of Auburn following… Posted by City of Auburn – Government on Sunday, May 31, 2020

Renton also imposed a curfew Sunday night, as did Tukwila, after police responded to looters at Walmart, Ikea and other areas of the city and rocks and projectiles were hurled at police, according to the Renton Police Department.

Numerous officers have been called in and are in the City assisting. Incidents of burg have been reported along Rainier Ave and the area of IKEA and SW 43rd. /clm — Renton Police Dept. (@RentonpdWA) June 1, 2020

The City of Tukwila is under curfew from 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 31 through 6:00 a.m. Monday, June 1. Please stay home. — City of Tukwila (@CityofTukwila) June 1, 2020

Meanwhile, in Bellevue, the city faces a massive cleanup after downtown looting that prompted the city to call for backup from the National Guard, which, according KING 5 News, arrived early Monday morning after the protests were over.