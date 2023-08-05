The corner of a 76 gas station on Capitol Hill may be the last place one might expect to see a ball — a performance where LGBTQ+ people of color strut and dance in celebration of their queer identities.

But organizers behind the memorial ball Friday afternoon, in honor of a professional dancer who was fatally stabbed at a gas station in the Brooklyn borough of New York City on July 29, say the event was an important show of resilience and resistance.

The event was put on by Strike a Pose and Playground Kiki, two Black, queer-led organizations based in King County, with support from the Lavender Rights Project.

“Ballroom is not a crime, voguing is not a crime,” said Kurt Ragin, an organizer with Playground Kiki who goes by Julian Lanvin in the ballroom world, told the circle of attendees.

O’Shae Sibley, 28, was reportedly with friends getting gas, playing music and voguing — a style of dance created and often performed by Black and Latino LGBTQ+ people — when a group of men approached and told them to stop dancing.

The men began using slurs, and after a confrontation escalated, one of the men stabbed Sibley, according to New York Police Department officials. The department is investigating the killing as a possible hate crime, and arrested a suspect Friday.

Modern ballroom culture, or ball culture, traces its roots to the rent parties and dance halls of 1920s Harlem, where queer Black residents could not only gather in public, but openly celebrate their identities.

The neighborhood would become the birthplace of “vogue,” which typically involves dancers mimicking the poses of fashion models and blurring the lines of gender performance. Starting in the 1960s, Black and Latino drag queens in New York would begin to host elaborate drag competitions and dance battles known as balls.

Voguing, and ballroom culture more broadly, has evolved into a radical expression of protest, with performers using their bodies to “challenge the binary, challenge heteronormativity,” said Lavender Rights Project Executive Director Jaelynn Scott.

“It may not look like activism to everyone else, but now we know that their very existence is challenging, it’s revolutionary and is lifting us into a more inclusive future,” Scott said.

One by one, under the hot sun, dancers and walkers flicked their wrists and whipped their hair as the crowd around them clapped and cheered while waving rainbow fans.

Music thumped from a makeshift DJ booth, as Zsilas Hughes got the ball started — first kicking up a leg, arching it behind, then gracefully spinning and dipping before landing in graceful death drop.

Hughes said Sibley’s death felt particularly personal because of the parallels between their lives. Like Sibley, Hughes is a professional dancer, working at the Pacific Northwest Ballet.

“It feels really emotional to see what happened,” Hughes said. “It just makes me want to vogue even harder.”