Residents of a four-story apartment building in Seattle’s Westlake neighborhood were displaced early Saturday by a fire that investigators ruled was intentionally set. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters responded to the blaze in the 2000 block of Dexter Avenue North after receiving 911 calls at 2:37 a.m., according to a Fire Department blog post.

When they arrived, they saw flames near a first-floor stairwell, extending to the floors above, the blog post said. They sprayed water on the two-alarm fire and worked to evacuate some residents while asking others in unaffected apartments to shelter in place as smoke filled the building’s hallways.

The firefighters had the fire under control by 3:25 a.m. and extinguished by 3:35 a.m., according to the Fire Department blog post. All of the residents were temporarily displaced, the department said Saturday morning, citing safety concerns with the building’s main entrance and escape routes.

Fire investigators have forwarded their findings to the Police Department. They estimated the fire’s damage at $100,000.