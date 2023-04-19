A man who said he was handling fireworks was hospitalized and a Seattle apartment building was evacuated Wednesday morning after 911 callers reported hearing an explosion.

Crews responded to an automatic fire alarm in a building in the 100 block of First Avenue North shortly before 9:30 a.m., according to the Seattle Fire Department.

Crews evacuated the building after additional 911 calls within the building reported hearing an explosion a the basement unit, the department said.

Seattle police and HazMat crews are also responding.

Crews found the man with injuries outside the building when they arrived. Paramedics took the man, in serious condition, to Harborview Medical Center.

The man told police he was handling a firework when it exploded, said Judinna Gulpan, a spokesperson at the Seattle Police Department.

Once inside the building, fire crews located smoke in the hallway of the man’s basement unit. They did not find an active fire, said David Cuerpo, a public information officer at the Seattle Fire Department.

Crews have established a perimeter around the building where only fire and law-enforcement personnel are allowed as a safety precaution, officials said. People waited outside along the police perimeter, including neighbors and Amazon workers looking to make drop-offs.

Employees in the nearby Elliot Bay Labs building were told to evacuate around 10:20 a.m.

Police tape has blocked off at least a two-block radius around the scene, closing roads from John Street to Western Avenue and Eagle Street.

Officials were diverting cars headed north on First Avenue onto Eagle Street.

Large SPD & SFD response near 1st Ave and Denny. 1 block perimeter established. Use alternate routes and expect delays. pic.twitter.com/LydtentRfi — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) April 19, 2023

At 10 a.m., five fire crews and several police cars were seen on Denny Way and Warren Avenue North.

Drivers should use alternate routes and expect delays, the Seattle Department of Transportation said.

The Seattle Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosions are investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated.