Seattle fire crews evacuated an apartment building in the Lower Queen Anne area Wednesday morning after 911 callers reported hearing an explosion.

Crews responded to an automatic fire alarm in a building in the 100 block of First Avenue North shortly before 9:30 a.m., according to the Seattle Fire Department.

Crews evacuated the building after additional 911 calls within the building reported hearing an explosion a the basement unit, the department said.

Seattle police and HazMat crews are also responding.

Crews found a man with injuries outside the building when they arrived. Paramedics took the man to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

The man told police he was handling a firework when it exploded, said Judinna Gulpan, a spokesperson at the Seattle Police Department.

Once inside the building, fire crews located smoke in the hallway of the man’s basement unit. They did not find an active fire, said David Cuerpo, a public information officer at the Seattle Fire Department.

Advertising

“When they went into the patient’s apartment unit in that building, they may have seen what appeared to be some type of hazard. We’re trying to identify what that hazard is right now,” Cuerpo said.

Crews have established a perimeter around the building where only fire and law-enforcement personnel are allowed as a safety precaution, officials said.

Police tape has blocked off at least a two-block radius around the scene, closing roads from John Street to Western Avenue and Eagle Street.

Officials were diverting cars headed north on First Avenue onto Eagle Street.

Large SPD & SFD response near 1st Ave and Denny. 1 block perimeter established. Use alternate routes and expect delays. pic.twitter.com/LydtentRfi — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) April 19, 2023

At 10 a.m., five fire crews and several police cars were seen on Denny Way and Warren Avenue North.

Drivers should use alternate routes and expect delays, the Seattle Department of Transportation said.

The Seattle Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosions are investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated.