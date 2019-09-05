If you’re new to Seattle, you might have noticed your neighbors are particularly hirsute. It’s not your imagination: A new study ranks Seattle the fifth most facial-fuzz-friendly city in the nation.

The sixth-annual study by grooming-tool company Wahl looked at social-media conversations and searches about facial hair to rank cities based on their level of interest and the positivity of the sentiments they express online regarding the topic.

“Seattle’s affinity for bearded necklines runs as long as its shorelines,” trumpeted a news release about the study, whose intent is to let people know “where their anti-clean-shaven lifestyle is most welcome.”

Wahl is touring the cities on the list as part of a campaign to fight prostate cancer. They will be offering free trims and grooming tips at a 30-foot mobile barbershop stationed at Seattle Center on Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For each person served, Wahl plans to donate $1 to ZERO — The End of Prostate Cancer.

According to the study, the American cities that love facial hair the most are: