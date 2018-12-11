Speakers and crowds honored Amina Ahmed, who died Saturday in a car crash at the age of 52.
In her career, Ahmed worked for the Refugee Women’s Alliance and as the executive director for Partner in Employment.
“She was a symbol of community,” said Mohamud Yussef, a longtime friend. “She was a person with integrity, with strong personality. She spoke with a sincere voice with heart.”
