Amina Ahmed, an advocate for immigrants and refugees who joined the SeaTac City Council just seven weeks ago, died Saturday in a car crash.

SeaTac Mayor Erin Sitterley said Sunday that leaders in the city were devastated by the news. Sitterley said Ahmed was widely known and admired in the community for her work helping immigrants and refugees, including recently leading a nonprofit that helped residents connect with training, education and jobs.

Sitterley said that when a City Council seat came open, Ahmed was reluctant to apply but did so because of her passion for people and making sure the city served everyone. “I want people to be their greatest self,” Sitterley recalled Ahmed saying.

The council unanimously chose Ahmed to take the seat after interviewing a series of candidates in mid-October. She was sworn in Oct. 23.

“We had high hopes to make great progress with Amina at our side,” Sitterley said.

Ahmed had additional civic involvements, including as member of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Poverty Reduction Work Group.

Ubah Aden, a friend of Ahmed, said Ahmed was traveling from one meeting to another when the crash occurred – meetings in which Ahmed was working to help community members.

Ahmed had two children, including a young adult daughter who lives in SeaTac, Aden said. She described a gathering of friends and acquaintances Saturday night in which a number of people who had been helped by Ahmed reminisced about her impact on the community.

“People should just know that Amina has been a force,” Aden said. “She has been someone who cares about social equity and justice. She has served anyone who was in need.”

Aden said been involved in the Abubakr Islamic Center in Tukwila, where people will gather to honor her Monday at 12:30 p.m. Aben said a vigil is also planned at SeaTac City Hall on Tuesday at 5 p.m.