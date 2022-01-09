Search and rescue crews scoured the Snoqualmie River near Fall City on Sunday for a woman and an 8-year-old boy, both of Carnation, missing and presumed dead after the driver of the vehicle they were in lost control during a turn. The vehicle left Southeast Fall City-Snoqualmie Road and rolled into the water shortly before 2 a.m.

The driver, a 35-year-old Carnation man, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and could face charges of vehicular homicide, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson.

The driver was able to rescue another passenger, an 8-month-old girl. Neither the infant nor the driver were physically injured, according to a State Patrol incident report.

WSP, KCSO, Fall City Fire and EF&R have personnel in the Snoqualmie River assisting in recovery efforts. pic.twitter.com/kJqwhNkASP — Eastside Fire & Rescue (@EastsideFire) January 9, 2022

Water rescue teams from the Fall City Fire Department, Eastside Fire & Rescue and the King County Sheriff’s Office had boats in the river within 20 minutes of the early morning crash, according to sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Tim Meyer. The search area, near Fish Hatchery Road east of Fall City, includes water depths up to 20 feet, Meyer said.

Crews expected to search until just after sunset Sunday and resume searching Monday morning in what is now considered a recovery mission, Meyer said.