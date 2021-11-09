The Coast Guard has joined the Everett fire and police departments in searching for a kayaker after finding an empty kayak Tuesday off Jetty Island amid a storm bringing heavy rains and strong winds to the Puget Sound region.

Police received a call around 12:37 p.m. from a kayaker who could be heard screaming for help through heavy wind, said Everett police Officer Kerby Duncan. The 911 dispatcher was unable to make out anything else, but police found the call was coming from the water off Jetty Island, he added.

Searchers found an empty kayak but did not find a kayaker about one hour after arriving, Duncan said.

Everett fire and police have two boats in the water as well as drones to help search for the kayaker, and the Coast Guard is using a helicopter, Duncan said.

The Snohomish County sheriff’s Marine Unit and Tulalip police also joined the search for the missing kayaker, according to the Everett Fire Department.

@EverettFire & @EverettPolice are on scene of a report of a kayaker in distress off Jetty Island in N. Everett. US Coast Guard is on scene with helicopter helping with the search. A kayak has been located w/no occupant. Continuing to search. Will update as details are available. — Everett Fire WA (@EverettFire) November 9, 2021

This article will be updated. No other information was immediately available.