The body of Dmetri Kennedy-Woody, 18, was found about 100 feet downstream from the railroad bridge from where he jumped on Memorial Day.
RICHLAND — Searchers have found the body of a missing Hanford High School senior who jumped into the Yakima River on Memorial Day.
The Tri-City Herald reports that investigators identified 18-year-old Dmetri Kennedy-Woody after searchers found his body around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
He was found about 100 feet downstream from the railroad bridge from where he jumped.
Rusty Bell, Columbia Basin Dive Rescue operations director, says many people were searching in the area at the time.
