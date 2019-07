The body of a person believed to be missing hiker Aumaraswami Kumar Rao, 56, has been discovered, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Rao was last seen at 6:30 a.m. Sunday near Keekwulee Falls on the Denny Creek trail.

The sheriff’s office tweeted early Tuesday that the man’s body had been found by King County Search and Rescue and that more information would be released later in the day.