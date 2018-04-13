The missing woman has been identified as 22-year-old Jazmine Weitlauf of Monroe, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office.

A search-and-rescue team is looking for a 22-year-old woman who was swept over a waterfall at Cedar Ponds Lake in Snohomish County on Thursday night.

The missing woman has been identified as Jazmine Weitlauf, of Monroe, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s search-and-rescue unit searched the lake, which is south of Sultan, for several hours on Thursday night but could not locate her. Searchers returned to the lake Friday.