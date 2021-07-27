MOUNT VERNON — The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 67-year-old Bellevue man who went missing while scuba diving in Bowman Bay at Deception Pass State Park.

The man, an experienced scuba diver, and his wife were in a small boat in Bowman Bay Sunday when the man dived into the water, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office. The man’s wife waited about 30 minutes for the man to resurface but he never did, the Skagit Valley Herald reported.

The Island County Sheriff’s Office, the Coast Guard and park rangers responded to assist the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office in the search.

During its response, the Coast Guard alerted other mariners in the area to be on the lookout for the man, said Petty Officer Michael Clark. A Coast Guard crew that was training near Bellingham was diverted to the area, and a Coast Guard cutter and helicopter were also deployed, Clark said.

After about four hours of searching Sunday, the search was suspended, Clark said.

“This is the hardest part of the job,” Clark said. “It’s always difficult deciding to suspend the search.”

On Monday, the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office resumed searching for the man, said Undersheriff Chad Clark.