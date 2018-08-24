Police are searching for an inmate who was mistakenly released from the King County Correctional Facility in downtown Seattle.
KIRO-TV reports that officials said 49-year-old Joseph Matthew Tremato was arrested on drug and burglary charges.
At about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Tremato was being escorted in the facility. They say he concealed his identity with a group of inmates being escorted to release. He was processed and left the facility at 4:30 p.m.
After doing a head count, the facility discovered he was missing. Tremato was recorded on video leaving the facility on foot.
He is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has a large black ink tattoo on the back of his head with the word “ZOOM.”
Tremato is believed to be in the Seattle area.
Officials are conducting an internal investigation.