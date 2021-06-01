LONG BEACH, Wash. — The U.S. Coast Guard is suspending its search for a 14-year-old boy who was reportedly swept offshore by a current on Sunday afternoon, a public information officer told The Oregonian/OregonLive.

The boy was swimming with another teenager, who reported him missing. The boy was wearing a red swim cap, gray T-shirt and black trunks.

The Coast Guard started a search for the teen via boat and helicopter Monday afternoon.

The other person with the teen was safe at shore but notified emergency workers that his friend had been swept away by the current, KCPQ-TV reported. The teen was last seen 200 yards from shore.

The Coast Guard reminded people to be aware of their surroundings and be mindful of currents.