Officials are searching for two hikers late to return from their hiking trip in the North Cascades, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

David James and Marshall “Buster” Cabe started their trek Aug. 16 at the Downey Creek trailhead, about 18 miles east of Darrington, according to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

The hikers planned to take the trail to Bachelor Lake, then Cub Lake and had enough food and supplies to last them a week. They were supposed to return Friday.

The hikers’ families reported them missing Monday.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about the hikers’ whereabouts to call 911.