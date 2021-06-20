Officials are searching for a man who fell into Lake Washington near Kirkland Sunday afternoon.

The 32-year-old and two other men were on an inner tube being pulled by a boat near O.O. Denny Park when they fell into the water around 6 p.m., according to King County sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Tim Meyer.

Two of the men were rescued and taken to the hospital with injuries that were deemed not life-threatening. The Sheriff’s Office, Kirkland Fire Department and search and rescue volunteers have not located the third man. They will continue their search until sunset and resume Monday morning if they are not successful.

“We are hopeful,” Meyer said. “But we are realistic this may turn into a recovery at this point.”

The search follows two others in the county in the past week. A man died Wednesday after jumping into Lake Washington in an attempt to rescue his son, who had fallen off the boat. On Friday, a paddleboarder died after falling in Lake Sammamish.

“We’re asking everyone to be mindful that our waters are still cold,” Meyer said.