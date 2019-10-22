Mountain rescue crews with the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a 28-year-old Moses Lake woman who hasn’t returned from a hike of the Hidden Lake Lookout trail.

Bad weather and avalanche warnings have thwarted the efforts by rescuers on foot and helicopter pilots to find Rachel Lakoduk, who started the hike on Thursday and whose family believes she may be hunkered down at a small cabin at the lookout.

“This is life or death,” said Haley Anderson, Lakoduk’s sister, in a text message to KOMO News. “We just want to make sure we bring her back home alive and that she stays safe up there,” said Anderson. “And again, we don’t know for sure that she’s there, but we hope she is.”

Undersheriff Chad Clark said the sheriff’s office was called on Friday night to assist the National Park Service after Lakoduk was reported missing.

Her car was found at the trailhead near Marblemount, he said, and rescuers — like the woman’s family — hope that she has taken refuge at the cabin, which Clark said is kept stocked by volunteers.

He said search-and-rescue crews have tried to get to the cabin, which is at 6,800 feet of elevation, twice and have both times been turned back by weather concerns. On Saturday, search and rescuers were able to make it to the 6,000-foot mark before they turned back, he said, and on Sunday, rescuers turned back just a few hundred yards shy of the cabin.

Advertising

“We suspended the search then due to extreme weather,” Clark said Tuesday morning.

A six-person search-and-rescue team with the knowledge, expertise and equipment to handle a mountain rescue is scheduled to attempt the hike up to the cabin on Tuesday if weather permits, Clark said.

In addition, a helicopter from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island is on standby and ready to assist, Clark said.

If Tuesday’s search is unsuccessful, the plan for Wednesday will be to take the mountain rescuers up above the cabin’s elevation by helicopter, drop them off and let them hike down to the cabin to look for Lakoduk.