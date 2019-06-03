MOUNT RAINIER NATIONAL PARK, Wash. (AP) — Search and rescue deputies found two missing hikers in Mount Rainier National Park Monday night.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter that deputies and volunteers searched by air and on the ground Monday for a 43-year-old man from Olympia and a 43-year-old man from Lakewood. They were supposed to return from their hike on the Mother Mountain Trail in the northwest corner of the park on Sunday.

Searchers found the men around 9:30 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.