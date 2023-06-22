The frenzied search for a deep-sea vessel that vanished on its way to the Titanic shipwreck is nearing a grim milestone: Oxygen in the craft is estimated to run out Thursday morning.

Pinpointing the 21-foot tourist submersible in a search area twice the size of Connecticut, bringing it to the surface and unbolting it to free its five passengers before limited oxygen, food and water run out has been a race against the clock.

An international effort has deployed to locate Titan, the missing submersible owned by Everett-based OceanGate Expeditions. Titan lost contact with its support ship, Polar Prince, Sunday in a remote area of the North Atlantic Ocean with 96 hours of breathable air remaining.

A Canadian P3 aircraft detected underwater noises in the search area Tuesday night, Coast Guard Capt. Jamie Frederick said in a Wednesday news conference in Boston.

The search area is 900 miles east of Cape Cod and 400 miles south of St. John’s, Newfoundland. In addition to the wide area, the search is being conducted in waters two and a half miles deep, although “ever-changing weather conditions, currents and sea states expand the search area every hour,” Frederick said Wednesday.

OceanGate confirmed to The Seattle Times Tuesday that Stockton Rush, the company’s founder and CEO, is on board the submersible. The other four are reportedly British businessman Hamish Harding; Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, members of one of the most prominent business families in Pakistan; and Frenchman Paul-Henri Nargeolet, a prominent Titanic expert.

Remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) — unmanned machines used to explore ocean depths — and additional vessels and equipment were moved to the area of the noises, Frederick said.

The noises were heard for a second day Wednesday, but “we don’t know what they are, to be frank,” Frederick said. ROV searches have yielded no results.

The sounds have been described as “banging noises,” said Carl Hartsfield, director of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Systems Laboratory and a member of the unified command established for the search, but “the ocean is a very complex place — human sounds, nature sounds — and it’s very difficult to discern what the source of those noises are at times.”

When asked if the operation is a recovery or a rescue operation, Frederick emphasized “this is a search and rescue mission, 100%.”

“When you’re in the middle of a search and rescue case, you always have hope,” he said.

Five assets were in the search area Wednesday morning, officials said, and a total of 10 were expected in the next 24 to 48 hours. There were also two ROVs actively searching the area capable of reaching 4,000 meters in depth, and several more on the way that can reach even greater depths, Frederick said.

Back-to-back P3 flights were planned Wednesday, totaling 14 hours of continuous coverage of the search area, as well as searches from two U.S. Lockheed C-130 Hercules aircrafts.

Frederick emphasized the remote location of the search operation “makes it exceptionally difficult to mobilize large amounts of equipment quickly … There’s an enormous complexity associated with this case due to the location being so offshore.”

It would take a ship two to five days to reach the search site from any of the surrounding land, Frederick said.

OceanGate was previously the target of safety complaints from former employee David Lochridge.

Lochridge, OceanGate’s former director of marine operations, said the company’s testing and certification of early models of the Titan — called Cyclops 2 at the time — were insufficient and would subject passengers “to potential extreme danger,” according to 2018 court documents obtained by The Seattle Times.

Lochridge initially expressed his concerns over the safety and quality of the Titan to OceanGate management, but those concerns were ignored, he alleged.

He said the tests used on the Titan “would only show when a component is about to fail — often milliseconds before an implosion — and would not detect any existing flaws prior to putting pressure onto the hull,” stressing the danger to passengers as the submersible reached extreme depths, according to court documents.

Lochridge also said the viewport of the submersible that allows passengers to see outside the vessel was only certified to withstand depths of up to 1,300 meters, although the Titanic lies nearly 4,000 meters below the ocean’s surface.

The viewport manufacturer would only certify to a depth up to 1,300 meters due to the experimental nature of the vessel. OceanGate refused to pay the manufacturer to build a viewport that could withstand pressures at a depth of 4,000 meters, according to court documents.

Passengers would not be informed of Lochridge’s concerns, including “that hazardous flammable materials were being used within the submersible,” according to the complaints.

Lochridge’s concerns came to light in a breach of contract case related to him refusing to approve manned tests of early models of the Titan due to his safety concerns.

OceanGate fired Lochridge, and then sued him for disclosing confidential information about Titan.

OceanGate said Lochridge was “not an engineer and was not hired or asked to perform engineering services on the Titan.” The company also said the vessel under development, Cyclops 2, was a prototype, not the now-missing Titan.

Lochridge responded by filing a counterclaim where he alleged wrongful termination over being a whistleblower about the quality and safety of the “experimental and untested design of the Titan.”

The legal battle ended in a settlement.

The unified command continued to search for the missing Titan Wednesday afternoon, with a C-130 aircraft covering 879 miles over the search area as additional search crafts continued to arrive.

“Sometimes you’re in a position where you have to make a tough decision — we’re not there yet,” Frederick said.