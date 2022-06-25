The search has been called off for a swimmer missing in the Green River, the Valley Regional Fire Authority said Saturday evening.

The swimmer is presumed to have drowned, and the scene has been turned over to the King County Sheriff’s Office, according to Puget Sound Fire.

About 3:30 p.m., authorities with Puget Sound Fire, Valley, the Valley Regional Fire Authority, Mountainview Fire and Rescue, Enumclaw Fire Department, King County Medic One and the King County Sheriff’s Office responded for a river rescue at 29500 Green River Gorge Road in Enumclaw.

Firefighters used kayaks in their search, according to a tweet by Puget Sound Fire.