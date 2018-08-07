Law enforcement and search-and-rescue agencies from around the state continue to pull resources together to help search for Samantha Sayers, a Seattle woman who went on a solo hike near Vesper Peak last week and never returned.

The search for Sayers, 27, is one of the longest for the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office in recent years, said the Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Courtney O’Keefe, and at this point there’s been no discussion of it ending.

“We are going to exhaust all the resources we can to bring her home,” she said.

Sayers went missing Aug. 1 when she was supposed to check in with her family.

Both the Snohomish County and King County have conducted extensive air searches using thermal imaging cameras over the weekend.

O’Keefe said on Monday night the U.S. Navy assisted by searching over the area where Sayers went missing, using night vision goggles.

On Tuesday her boyfriend, Kevin Dares, said search teams were still searching for her, with some crews continuing into the night. The Everett Herald newspaper reported that Sayers’ car remains in the parking lot at the trail head, with a spray of wildflowers placed on the hood.

The family has raised over $22,000 in donations to help pay for emergency packs that are being left around the Vesper Peak trails for Sayers to find.

A release from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office listed 15 search-and-rescue teams that have come together to search for Sayer including the U.S. Coast Guard, the U.S. Air Force Rescue Coordination Center, Olympic Mountain Rescue, Seattle Mountain Rescue, and Pierce County Search and Rescue.

“It’s a day-by-day search operation and by now it’s still an ongoing search,” O’Keefe said.