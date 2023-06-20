The search continues Tuesday for a deep-sea vessel that went missing with five people aboard, including a Seattle man, on an eight-day expedition to document the wreckage of the Titanic.

The U.S. Coast Guard is leading the search for the small OceanGate Expeditions vessel, named Titan. The vessel was reported overdue Sunday in a remote area of the North Atlantic Ocean.

OceanGate confirmed to The Seattle Times that Stockton Rush, the founder and CEO of the Everett-based company, is on board the submersible.

“Search efforts have not yielded any results,” Coast Guard Capt. Jamie Frederick said in a Tuesday morning news conference in Boston.

The vessel reportedly has about 40 hours remaining of breathable air, down from its initial 96-hour supply.

The complex search effort “requires multiple agencies, subject matter expertise and specialized equipment,” Frederick said, adding that the Coast Guard alone does not have all the necessary expertise or equipment for a search of this capacity.

Advertising

The search site is 900 miles east of Cape Cod and 400 miles south of St. John’s, Newfoundland, “so logistically speaking, it’s hard to bring assets there. It takes time, it takes coordination,” Frederick said.

As of Tuesday morning, search crews had covered an area of 10,000 square miles, the Coast Guard said on Twitter.

The U.S. Navy is working to get “more capable assets” to the search area, Frederick said, and “getting salvage equipment on scene is a top priority.”

Deep Energy, a pipeline vessel, arrived Tuesday to help Polar Prince — Titan’s support ship — with an underwater search of the last known location of the Titan and the location of the Titanic wreck, according to the Coast Guard.

A Canadian P3 aircraft is conducting a six-hour search of the area, and several U.S. Lockheed C-130 Hercules aircraft and an additional P3 aircraft are expected to arrive Tuesday afternoon. By Tuesday evening, the Canadian Coast Guard vessel John Cabot is expected to arrive, while several other Canadian Coast Guard and civilian ships also are on their way.

It would take a ship two to five days to reach the search site from any of the surrounding land, Frederick said.

The Coast Guard hasn’t publicly identified the people onboard.

The other four people are reportedly British businessman Hamish Harding; Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, members of one of the most prominent business families in Pakistan; and Frenchman Paul Henry Nargeolet, a prominent Titanic expert.