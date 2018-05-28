A good Samaritan in a boat rescued a woman who had been in the two-seater plane.

The Coast Guard continued to search Monday for a 70-year old man who was in a two-seater plane that crashed Sunday evening off Bainbridge Island.

The woman who was with him in that fixed-wing, single-engine Cessna was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition Sunday.

The Coast Guard reported the plane crashed into the water near Eagle Harbor at 5:30 p.m. Sunday and sank. A good Samaritan who was in a boat nearby rescued the woman, who is in her 60s. A frantic search ensued to find the other victim.

The Coast Guard along with rescue workers from several agencies from Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office to Seattle Harbor Patrol searched around Eagle Harbor from boats and helicopters Sunday night. About 20 volunteers also took their vessels out to help.

Authorities “continued to search throughout the night and continue to search through this morning” for the airplane and the victim, according to the Coast Guard. Additional crews from Port Angeles arrived Monday morning to assist.