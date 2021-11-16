Search-and-rescue teams continue to look for a Whatcom County man who was swept away by floodwaters about 4 a.m. Monday as heavy rains lashed Western Washington.

Police received a report that 59-year-old Jose Garcia had reportedly driven on a road that was closed off by flooding while on his way to work, according to a news release from the Everson Police Department.

Garcia’s son told police the family received a call from his father, who was clinging onto trees or bushes after the current swept him into a field north of East Main Street as he tried to get out of the car, according to the news release. The call was then disconnected and the family called 911.

Police and fire personnel were not able to get to the area immediately because of the depth and current of the water, according to police.

Police notified search and rescue, which began looking in the area about 6:30 a.m., but searchers were unable to find anyone. A resident had called 911 about 6:12 a.m., according to police, after he heard yelling coming from the field. He yelled back but was unable to make out what the other person said.

Crews are searching the areas where Garcia was last heard from as well as the surrounding areas, police said.

No other information was available.