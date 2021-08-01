Seattle police are planning to resume the search Sunday for a diver reported missing near Seacrest Park in West Seattle Saturday night.

The diver, a 33-year-old woman, was reported missing at 10 p.m. Saturday after failing to resurface at the end of a dive class at Seacrest Cove 2, a popular diving location. The woman was accompanied by six other students and two diving instructors, according to Seattle Fire Department spokesperson Kristin Tinsley.

The Seattle Fire Department conducted a search at the diver’s last known location near the Honeybear boat wreck, Tinsley said. Seattle police took over the search at 11 p.m. The search was suspended at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, according to police spokesperson Patrick Michaud.

Divers from Seattle police’s harbor patrol will resume the search Sunday morning, Michaud said.