Seattle police are planning to resume the search Sunday for a diver reported missing near Seacrest Park in West Seattle Saturday night.
The diver, a 33-year-old woman, was reported missing at 10 p.m. Saturday after failing to resurface at the end of a dive class at Seacrest Cove 2, a popular diving location. The woman was accompanied by six other students and two diving instructors, according to Seattle Fire Department spokesperson Kristin Tinsley.
The Seattle Fire Department conducted a search at the diver’s last known location near the Honeybear boat wreck, Tinsley said. Seattle police took over the search at 11 p.m. The search was suspended at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, according to police spokesperson Patrick Michaud.
Divers from Seattle police’s harbor patrol will resume the search Sunday morning, Michaud said.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.