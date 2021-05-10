Authorities plan to continue to search Monday for a missing hiker in the Columbia River Gorge.

KGW reports that Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Search and Rescue teams will look near the Horsetail Falls trail system. The hiker, identified as 71-year-old Joseph Dean, had been expected to return on Saturday.

Officials said he sent his wife a text message saying that he was lost somewhere on the Rock of the Ages Trail.

The Rock of Ages Trail is popular, but currently it is an unmaintained trail that has been closed since the Eagle Creek fire in 2017. It is rated as a “difficult” hike because of its steep, rocky terrain.

Sixteen search and rescue volunteers went out looking for Dean at around 11 p.m. Saturday. More help was requested overnight, and on Sunday the search party expanded. Approximately 65 members from various organizations searched for Dean on Sunday.

In addition to ground searches, drones and an airplane were utilized to find the missing hiker.