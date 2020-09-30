King County Search and Rescue and the Sheriff’s Office will resume efforts Wednesday to find missing hiker Brendon Nepon and his dog, who were last seen Sunday near the Snow Lake trailhead at Snoqualmie Pass.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking people to call 911 if they see Brandon or his dog.

Snow Lake is the most visited lake in the Alpine Lakes Wilderness, according to the Washington Trails Association, which describes the hike as 7.2 miles round trip, with 1,800 feet of elevation gain.