King County Search and Rescue and the Sheriff’s Office continue to search for a 37-year-old hiker and his dog, who went missing over the weekend near Snoqualmie Pass.

Brendon Nepon and his dog, a mixed breed named Seta, were last seen Sunday near the Snow Lake trailhead at Snoqualmie Pass, said sheriff’s spokesperson Ryan Abbott Wednesday evening. They usually go hiking every week, he said.

The Sheriff’s Office restarted its search Wednesday morning, though Abbott said it could be another couple of days before searchers can cover the entire area. Officials are asking people to call 911 if they have any information about Nepon and his dog.

Snow Lake is the most visited lake in the Alpine Lakes Wilderness, according to the Washington Trails Association, which describes the hike as 7.2 miles round trip, with 1,800 feet of elevation gain.