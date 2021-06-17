The search continued Thursday for the body of a Bellevue man who drowned in Lake Washington Wednesday while trying to rescue his son who had fallen off a boat.

Emergency responders from Bellevue and the Mercer Island Marine Patrol discovered a man was missing when responding to reports of a person in the water near Meydenbauer Bay at around 7 p.m., according to Mercer Island police

The man had rented a motorboat with two adult friends and his two young kids, 6- and 4-years-old, police said in a press release Thursday.

He dived into the water without a life jacket when his son, who was wearing a life jacket, fell into the water, the release states. A group from the local sailing club managed to pull the child from the water and tried to rescue the father, but he did not resurface.

Dive rescue teams from the Mercer Island Police and Fire Department and aircraft units from the U.S. Coast Guard attempted to search for the man Wednesday but were not successful. The rented motorboat was towed to the Mercer Island Police Department dock pending investigation.

Bellevue Police and Mercer Island Marine Patrol are using bottom-searching technology and video surveillance from homes in the area to pinpoint the search area, police said.

No other details were released Thursday.