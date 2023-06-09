The search continues for a missing hiker in Olympic National Park.

Hunter B. Fraser, a 44-year-old California resident, planned to hike a 40-mile trek with two overnight stays in the park. He left his vehicle at the Deer Ridge Trailhead on Monday and was last seen west of the Deer Park Campground that afternoon, according to a Clallam County Sheriff’s Office news release.

His family last had contact with him through a text message Tuesday morning.

At 6:17 p.m. Wednesday, Olympic National Park Rangers notified the Sheriff’s Office that Fraser had not returned from his hike. He was supposed to be back in Seattle by midday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office and Olympic National Park began an extensive search from Deer Ridge Trail, where Fraser’s vehicle was parked.

Fraser went out with a well-supplied gray backpack and has a teal, one-person Mountain Hardware “Solitude” tent. The Sheriff’s Office said he is described as an extremely experienced solo hiker. Fraser is 6 feet 4 inches tall, has a trim build and typically wears glasses, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies ask anyone with information about Fraser’s whereabouts to notify the Clallam County Sheriff’s Dispatch at 360-417-2459.