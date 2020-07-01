Firefighters responded to Lake Washington after a seaplane crashed into the water near Seattle’s Leschi neighborhood Wednesday night, fire officials said.

The plane dove into the water about 200 feet from shore, near the 300 block of Lakeside Avenue South, the Seattle Fire Department tweeted around 9 p.m. All the passengers made it safely off the plane and onto nearby boats, the tweet said.

No injuries were reported, though fuel from the plane was visible in the water, fire officials said.

The Seattle Police Department’s harbor unit also responded to the lake.

No further information was immediately available.