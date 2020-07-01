Firefighters responded to Lake Washington after a seaplane crashed into the water near Seattle’s Leschi neighborhood Wednesday night, fire officials said.

The plane dove into the water about 200 feet from shore, near the 300 block of Lakeside Avenue South, the Seattle Fire Department tweeted around 9 p.m. Two people were on the plane when it crashed, and both made it safely back to shore on private boats, according to fire spokesperson Kristen Tinsley. Neither person required medical attention.

The plane owner will hire a salvage company to remove the plane from the water, Tinsley said.

Because fuel from the plane was visible in the water, fire crews will place a containment boom around the leak until officials determine what the substance is, she said. The Washington State Department of Ecology, Environmental Protection Agency, U.S. Coast Guard and National Transportation Safety Board have been notified of the incident.

The Seattle Police Department’s harbor unit also responded to the lake and will investigate what led up to the crash, she said.

No further information was immediately available.