Taxi drivers will continue to make a living at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport — at least for five more years.

On Tuesday, Port of Seattle commissioners unanimously passed an order that will establish a 5-year program for taxi services. The vote follows a pilot program that began in 2019 and allowed the airport to contract taxi drivers directly instead of hiring them through a third party.

“We are standing on our final battleground for survival,” said driver Samson Hailegiorgis during public comment on Tuesday. “If we lose this fight, today will be the end of my 18-year career. But with you, the commissioners, we will be able to survive the next five years without anxiety.”

The order states the Port will “explore” virtual options for passengers and review the dispute resolution system at the airport. The order does not increase the $6 per trip fee drivers pay to the airport, which staff previously had suggested raising.

Driver discontent preceded the vote. They demanded more oversight from the commission, saying their voices had been dismissed and that they often had to beat back “antagonistic proposals” from Port staff over the past year.

“We explained in back-to-back meetings how we’d been neglected,” driver Worku Belayneh said.

Advertising

Commissioner Toshiko Grace Hasegawa called the conflict “arguably the most difficult and contentious issue, historically, for the Port of Seattle Commission.”

About 50 drivers in the Commission Chambers at Pier 69 held up red and blue signs. On one side was a checked box under the words “drivers’ voice.” The other side said, simply, “thank you.”

“We want to say two words that you probably don’t hear often enough: Thank you,” said Joshua Welter, a Teamsters Local 117 representative, while addressing commissioners.

The order states the Port will “explore” a virtual queue option that would let passengers request rides using their phones, rather than having to arrange rides in person. Drivers expressed concern after Port staff proposed the virtual queue last year, worried it might confuse some people and turn away passengers who don’t have smartphones.

“I’m asking the taxi drivers to be open minded as we educate you guys on it,” said Commissioner Hamdi Mohamed. “That doesn’t mean you have to buy into it.”

Driver Haybe Jamaac said he would be open to talking more about a virtual queue.

Advertising

Welter said the drivers’ union still has work to do on issues related to minimum fares and dispute resolution.

The 5-year program retains a $6 per trip fee that drivers are charged. For metered taxis making short trips, this can sometimes result in drivers owing most or all of their fare to the airport.

The Port urged King County to adopt a minimum fare for taxi trips to curb the issue, according to the order. If the county doesn’t enact a minimum fare by the end of this year, the commission will consider one that would apply only to Sea-Tac drivers.

The Port will also review the dispute resolution system, which drivers argue is currently unclear and can result in unwarranted suspensions, making them lose out on pay in an already embattled industry.

Drivers celebrated as the vote passed, chanting and applauding as they poured out of the commission chambers. Despite the long road to the vote, and all of the challenges in the industry, they expressed hope for what’s to come.

“At the end of the day, we are a team,” Jamaac said of the drivers and the Port staff.