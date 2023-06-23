Friday is expected to be Seattle-Tacoma International Airport’s busiest day … ever.

With 72,655 outbound travelers expected to go through airport checkpoints Friday, Sea-Tac is urging passengers to arrive early. In general, the airport recommends arriving at least two hours before domestic travel and three hours before international travel.

The airport expects 196,000 travelers overall at Sea-Tac on Friday, it said on Twitter.

Yep, we’re busy. More than ever! Projections show 6/23 will be the busiest day ever at SEA. 😱 72,655 outbound travelers are expected to go thru checkpoints, or about 196,000 overall thru the airport. Be prepared❗️Arrive early❗️ Check our travel tips ➡️ https://t.co/vM0ElmEsxs pic.twitter.com/naIH2fAtMc — Seattle-Tacoma Intl. Airport (@flySEA) June 22, 2023

So, how can you avoid being caught in your own airport nightmare?

Here are some recommendations from the Port of Seattle to make your airport travel more predictable and efficient — and the best part is, they’re free!

Before you arrive

To stay up to date on flight delays and cancellations, visit portseattle.org/sea-tac/flight-status. Passengers can also check daily airport delays and cancellations on tracking website FlightAware.

Advertising

If you’re driving to Sea-Tac, consider downloading the Washington State Department of Transportation app, available on iOS and Android platforms. The app will show you the best route to take and updates on traffic conditions on all Seattle and Tacoma area highways. The app also provides ferry schedules and tolls, mountain pass information and construction updates.

You can also watch the drive cameras on the airport’s website to see how busy Upper Departures Drive and Lower Arrivals Drive are as you plan your dropoff and pickup.

If you haven’t thought about parking, you’re already out of luck. Prebooked parking at the airport is sold out Friday. Prebooking does not reserve a spot but rather allows travelers to prepay for a spot and often get a savings deal compared with the drive-up price. The airport does not offer parking reservations.

If you are considering parking, the airport recommends planning on an extra 45 to 60 minutes to find a spot. There’s a new automated parking guidance system that will help you find a spot with lighting that indicates available stalls. Airport parking rates on floors 1-3 and 5-8 increased June 1.

Saving time at security

SEA Spot Saver is an appointment program available for all Sea-Tac passengers for security screening. Just like CLEAR, Global Entry and TSA Precheck, the SEA Spot Saver has its own dedicated lane at security checkpoints, so you can skip the general boarding lines.

To use SEA Spot Saver, the airport recommends reserving a time up to 72 hours before your flight because spots are limited. Appointment times are available from one to four hours before departure. If you’re traveling with a group, up to 10 passengers can be booked under one appointment.

Advertising

Passengers can also sign up at the airport by scanning a QR code on SEA Spot Saver signs throughout the airport.

Then, all you need to do is walk up at your appointment time at your assigned checkpoint to skip the security line. Each appointment has a grace period of 15 minutes.

SEA Spot Saver can be used between 5 a.m. and 10 p.m. at checkpoints 2, 3 and 5, which lead to all gates.

The MyTSA app, available on iOS and Android platforms, can help passengers figure out which items you can bring through security and get 24-hour information on how to prepare for and get through the security checkpoint quickly. Travelers can request live assistance from the Transportation Security Administration, verify checkpoint wait times at the airport, and sign up for TSA Precheck through the app.

MyTSA also contains daily tips for getting through security, packing and traveling with children.

At the airport

The FlySEA app is available on iOS and Android platforms. The app allows passengers to:

Advertising

Check wait times at TSA security checkpoints.

Search for places in the airport like airline clubs and lounges, the massage bar, restaurants, the meditation room and more.

Find arriving and departing flights, verify boarding gates and check if flights are on time.

Capture a photo of your car and the floor, row and space number if you parked in the airport garage.

Calculate your walk time to locations in the airport such as the closest coffee bar or your gate.

Get up-to-the-minute updates on your flight and any changes.

Passengers can text YES1 to 27829 to receive regular updates and alerts on Sea-Tac operations and services. Passengers can also find updates on Sea-Tac’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

To avoid spending time awkwardly maneuvering luggage through long lines at airport restaurants, try Order SEA. With this mobile ordering service, passengers can order food for pickup from 20 airport restaurants such as McDonald’s, Hachi-Ko, Ballard Brew Hall, Rel’Lish Burger Lounge and Pei Wei.

Passengers can place orders at ordersea.org or on the FlySEA App, pay from a phone and choose a pickup time. Delivery for OrderSEA is not available, but the airport is working on returning this feature.

If you’ve made it to the airport early and are looking for a lounge to relax in, Lounge Buddy provides guides and reviews of all Sea-Tac’s airport and airline lounges. The app, which is available on iOS and Android platforms, will show which lounges passengers have access to and the operating hours and amenities of every lounge. You can make a reservation on the app.