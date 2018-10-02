The demonstration will be held in coordination with workers at 40 other airports in 13 countries, according to the union organizing it.

A union representing some service workers at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport said it will hold a rally on Tuesday because its workers don’t have health insurance.

Service Employees International Union Local 6 members are planning to protest for an hour, starting at 1 p.m., outside the airport’s arrivals hall, according to a post on its Facebook page. The demonstration will be held in coordination with workers at 40 other airports in 13 countries, it said. The union represents 6,500 janitors, security officers, and retail and stadium workers in the state, according to its website.

An airport spokesman and union representative did not immediately respond to calls seeking comment.