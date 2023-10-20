Seattle-Tacoma International Airport was briefly shut down Friday afternoon after a person mistakenly walked in through an exit.

The person, who walked all the way to a gate, was found by security and brought back to go through passenger screening, according to spokesperson Perry Cooper.

Airport officials had locked down the airport, as standard protocol, said Cooper, adding that such incidents occur “every once in a while.”

Security wait times were up to about 15 to 25 minutes, according to the FlySEA app. On Friday, 235 flights arriving at or departing from Sea-Tac were delayed as of about 5 p.m., according to flight tracking website FlightAware.

Seattle Times staff reporter David Gutman contributed to this report.