Parking rates at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport are set to increase June 1.

The rate increase will help maintain fair market rates, support ongoing garage maintenance and customer service investments and keep pace with inflation and local tax increases, the airport said in a news release.

The airport evaluates rates parking rates annually, and the last increase was in April 2022.

The new parking rate increases are listed below. General parking rates apply for those parking on floors 1-3 and 5-8. Terminal direct rates apply for travelers parking on floor 4.

General hourly parking will increase from $6 to $8

General daily parking will increase from $34 to $37

General weekly parking will increase from $169 to $222

Terminal direct hourly parking will increase from $7 to $10

Terminal direct daily parking will increase from $42 to $47

Terminal direct weekly parking will increase from $294 to $329

The new rates account for increases in the regional Consumer Price Index between February 2022 and 2023, according to the airport. The increased rates include all state and local taxes and fees, unlike offsite parking lots, the airport said.

The adjusted hourly rates will help cover higher operational costs for short-term parking stays, as well as an annual increase in the City of SeaTac Commercial Parking Tax, which is currently $3.82 per parking transaction, according to the airport. For a one-hour general parking stay, Sea-Tac allocates 66%, or $4.02 of a $6.00 transaction, to local and state taxes.

Advertising

Parking revenue at Sea-Tac supports and funds the airport’s operating and capital budgets, the airport said, including a current suite of upgrades like the C Concourse Expansion, SEA Gateway and the S Concourse Evolution.

In the parking garage, Sea-Tac has recently made upgrades that focus on safety, accessibility, efficiency and sustainability, the airport said.

These efforts include doubling electric vehicle charging stations in the garage and installing LED lighting and a smart camera parking guidance system with digital wayfinding signage.

The airport also recently completed its curbside security and accessibility project, which added safety bollards by each skybridge from the parking garage to the main terminal and on the arrivals and departures curbs. Curb cuts were also added every 100 feet on the departures drive and a full zero-curb design on the arrivals drive to improve ADA access. An additional 19 ADA loading zones will also be added across both drives.

If you’re opting to skip Sea-Tac’s on-site parking, other ways to get to the airport include: