Seattle-Tacoma International Airport will get $16 million in federal grants to speed up security lines by relocating a checkpoint from upstairs to downstairs.

The money comes from $5 billion allocated to the Federal Aviation Administration’s airport terminal program through the Biden administration’s infrastructure law.

The federal grant will fund 65% of the $24.6 million cost of the project to relocate Checkpoint 1 from the departures area upstairs to the downstairs arrival area.

The new location is more convenient for passengers who arrive by bus and get dropped off on the lower level during peak hours, according to a news release. The project will also include upgrades to elevators to make the new checkpoint more accessible.

According to U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, Sea-Tac will also add two more screening lanes to the checkpoint and increase its capacity to screen 940 passengers every hour.

“From Spokane to Pullman, our airports are absolutely vital to our regional economies and are long overdue for serious investments,” Sen. Patty Murray said in a news release.

Spokane International Airport will receive $15 million to fund the facility’s terminal expansion and renovation project. The Pullman-Moscow International Airport will receive around $6.4 million to further fund its terminal building project.