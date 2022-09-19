Long wait lines to get through airport security continued Monday morning at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

The flySEA app showed wait times for general security upward of 75 minutes around 9:30 a.m. A half-hour later, the app showed the wait fell between 45-60 minutes.

Sea-Tac is advising travelers to arrive early and use the app to check the status of their flights.

On Sunday, travelers shared their frustrations for having to wait more than an hour to get through airport security and shared photos of a line so long it snaked into the parking garage.

Airport officials said the longest recorded wait times Sunday hovered around 90 minutes, but many travelers reported wait times were more than two hours.

Officials say the busiest time for people flying out of the airport is between 6 a.m.-11 a.m. and that travel numbers are climbing back to pre-pandemic levels.