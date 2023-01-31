A winter storm in Texas and nearby states has caused the cancellation of nearly 1,000 flights and delays to over 800 as of 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to the tracking service FlightAware.

At Seattle Tacoma International Airport, 13 flights had been canceled and 17 delayed as of 7 am, according to FlightAware.

Flights to or from Texas account for 11 of the cancellations at Sea-Tac.

Snow plows are prepped and ready to go! A big thanks to our crews who are working overnight at DAL 👏 pic.twitter.com/2KGZazRUqH — Dallas Love Field (@DallasLoveField) January 31, 2023

Nearly 600 flights to or from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and 145 to or from Dallas Love Field were canceled or delayed as of 7 a.m., according to FlightAware.

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines has canceled more than 300 flights and delayed nearly 100 more.

Freezing rain — which was to blame for delays and cancellations in Western Washington during December’s ice storm — resulted in significant ice amounts Monday across Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Tennessee. Sleet is forecast on Tuesday for much of the Dallas metro area, leading to ice-packed roads and treacherous driving conditions, the National Weather Service said.