A winter storm in Texas and nearby states has caused the cancellation of nearly 1,000 flights and delays to over 800 as of 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to the tracking service FlightAware.
At Seattle Tacoma International Airport, 13 flights had been canceled and 17 delayed as of 7 am, according to FlightAware.
Flights to or from Texas account for 11 of the cancellations at Sea-Tac.
Nearly 600 flights to or from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and 145 to or from Dallas Love Field were canceled or delayed as of 7 a.m., according to FlightAware.
Dallas-based Southwest Airlines has canceled more than 300 flights and delayed nearly 100 more.
Freezing rain — which was to blame for delays and cancellations in Western Washington during December’s ice storm — resulted in significant ice amounts Monday across Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Tennessee. Sleet is forecast on Tuesday for much of the Dallas metro area, leading to ice-packed roads and treacherous driving conditions, the National Weather Service said.
