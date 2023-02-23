A coast-to-coast winter storm is snarling travel across the country Thursday.

At Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, 31 flights had been canceled and 38 delayed as of 7 a.m., according to FlightAware.

In California, heavy rain, snow, wind and cold temperatures are barreling through the state from the Oregon border down to the deserts near Mexico.

Significant snowfall is forecast in Southern California, where it doesn’t typically fall. The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning in the Los Angeles and Ventura County mountains.

Advertising

Meanwhile, Portland experienced its second snowiest day recorded, the weather service said, with nearly 11 inches.

At least 10 of Sea-Tac Airport’s canceled or delayed flights are from planes to or from Portland on Thursday, according to FlightAware.

It's true! Portland experienced its second snowiest day ever recorded yesterday (2/22/2023) with 10.8 inches of snow. https://t.co/b7pQ9JPGjs — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) February 23, 2023

Across the U.S., several feet of snow were forecast in some areas through the northern Plains, accompanied by strong winds and dangerously cold temperatures.

[4:30PM Wed] A major winter storm will continue to affect much of the Lower 48 this evening over the next day or two. Heavy snow, significant icing, and blizzard conditions are possible in portions of the Upper Midwest eastward. pic.twitter.com/wCWUfcx3Tl — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) February 22, 2023

The snowfall throughout the Plains could be historic, according to the National Weather Service, even in a region accustomed to heavy snow. As much as 25 inches may pile up, with the heaviest amounts falling across east-central Minnesota and west-central Wisconsin.